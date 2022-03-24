Teaser Clip Drops For Matt Walsh’s New Documentary ‘What Is A Woman?’ Matt Walsh stumps dozens of gender "experts" on camera with one question: What is a woman?

March 24, 2022

In a brand new documentary for The Daily Wire, host of “The Matt Walsh Show” and bestselling author Matt Walsh stumps dozens of gender “experts” on camera with one simple question: What is a woman? The documentary, titled “What Is a Woman?,” challenges radical gender identity theory. It will be available to stream exclusively for Daily Wire members in May 2022. You can become a member here. “Over the last year, Walsh has traveled the world, asking a litany of ‘experts,’ laymen, and even African tribesmen to define the word ‘woman,’” a press release from The Daily Wire details. Walsh,...



