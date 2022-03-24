War Without End, Amen

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

War Without End, Amen Peace and rest are the enemy in the progressive war against the natural order. I have often complained that the self-styled progressive of our time never tells us where he wants to go. Progress implies a destination, and rest—sweet and blessed rest—once you have arrived. But that would imply a natural human order to return to, or to attain. And then what? Then what? The progressive sweats. He neither believes in a natural order, nor comes to terms with fallen man and his imperfection. If peace is, as Augustine says, the tranquility of order, the progressive...



Read More...