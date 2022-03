Washington State $1 Hit 5 Lottery At $1.6 million ($1 million after tax) – But – Just 851,000 Number Combinations

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Yup - If you buy all 851,000 combinations, you are guaranteed a share of the $1 million (after tax) jackpot. Just one problem - there are frequently multiple winners, which means you would still go bust if you have to divide up the money.



Read More...