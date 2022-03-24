Would-be robber shot dead inside Philadelphia dollar store: Police

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a would-be robber was killed inside of a dollar store on Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 9th Street and Girard Avenue. Police say a man tried to rob the store when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The store manager, who is licensed to carry, shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the register, according to investigators. However, police say the suspect did not have a weapon, but he was...



Read More...