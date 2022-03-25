2 arrested in suspected intentional dog attack of cat in Frankford, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Two juveniles are facing charges after authorities said they let their dogs viciously attack a cat as it was sitting on the front porch of a home in Frankford. The Pennsylvania SPCA shared video Tuesday of two people walking their dogs past a house in Frankford when they spot a cat, later identified as Buddy, on the front porch of a home. The dogs lunged towards the cat and the person holding the leash allows them to walk onto the porch closer to the cat. The suspects then drops the dogs leashes, allowing them to attack the defenseless...



