Australian Cricket Icon Shane Warne Tells World “Get Vaccinated & Learn To Live With It” – Suffers Heart Attack & Dies

An otherwise healthy 52-year-old Australian cricket icon recently died. While the Mockingbird Media claimed it was due to “natural causes,” what sort of “natural causes” kill a 52-year-old athlete? On top of that, it’s right after he not only gets the experimental COVID shot but encourages other to do so and “learn to live with …



Read More...