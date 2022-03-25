'Bailout for Big Oil': Democrats eliminate $3B Strategic Petroleum Reserve purchase in pandemic relief package (flashback, March 2020)

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Democrats say they were able to eliminate a “bailout for Big Oil” to help secure a bipartisan agreement on a $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package Wednesday. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer released a summary of the agreement that says it no longer contains $3 billion to fulfill President Trump’s order to buy low-priced oil to restock the nation’s emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



