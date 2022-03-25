Billionaire-owned Bloomberg tells Americans to deal with Bidenflation by eating lentils, allowing pets to die

March 25, 2022

In one of the more tone-deaf examples of elitist arrogance we’ve seen in quite some time, the billionaire-owned news outlet Bloomberg has offered Americans some mind-blowing “advice” on how best to cope with Joe Biden’s inflationary economy. Specifically, you who are struggling to make ends meet thanks to steep (and climbing) increases in price for food, gas, energy and housing under the current regime should reduce your lifestyle to eating lentils, while allowing your pets to die as well. The article begins with this headline: “Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here’s How to Deal” – as...



