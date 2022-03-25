Black News Channel Shuts Down Two Years After Debut

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Black News Channel, a cable news network that went on the air two years ago to provide an alternative look at news from Black Americans’ perspective, is shutting down, the outlet’s chief executive told employees on Friday. “Due to challenging market conditions and global financial pressures, we have been unable to meet our financial goals, and the timeline afforded to us has run out,” Princell Hair, who has been chief executive since July 2020, wrote in a memo to staff. “Effective immediately, BNC will cease live production and file for bankruptcy.”



Read More...