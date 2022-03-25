Blackrock CEO Advances Proposal for Global Digital Payment System and Digital Currency

March 25, 2022

When CTH outlined the ‘Destination Handbasket’ framework {Go Deep}, we had no idea Blackrock CEO Larry Fink was essentially going to confirm the premise of our prediction. Keep in mind, any digital currency can only work if there is a digital identity attributed to it – what some have called a digital passport which then creates a crypto wallet. I have based the framework, of what appears to be over the horizon, on a set of inevitable geopolitical outcomes if the current path is continued. The letter by Blackrock CEO Larry Fink [LINK] seems to affirm the strongest likelihood of...



