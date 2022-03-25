Bureaucratic dodges used by Russian soldiers to avoid being deployed to Ukraine

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Captain Farid Chitav and 11 his subordinates from Russian National Guard (Росгвардия) refused to go to Ukraine. Their regiment from Krasnodar was ordered to Ukraine and they objected. They said that they don't have a foreign passport and thus can't cross Russian border legally https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/25/12-national-guards-appeal-dismissal-for-refusing-to-invade-ukraine-a77081 They said that crossing Russian border without a foreign passport (you need for travelling abroad) is illegal and constitutes a felony 322 УК РФ. Thus they can't go. What happened to them? They were all fired. Now they are suing their commandment for firing them illegally That's very important case for understanding Russian state and...



Read More...