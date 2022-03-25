Conservative Disney employees: Our beliefs are under attack over Parental Rights in Education Bill

Conservative Disney employees have had enough abuse from their progressive colleagues. They feel as though they are under attack for their beliefs as the controversy over H.B.1557, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill continues to play out. They published an unsigned letter this week slamming their colleagues for creating an ‘increasingly uncomfortable’ work environment. The bill is also known as the Don’t Say Gay bill by its opponents. Conservative employees asked that the company remain politically neutral in the open letter. They are frustrated by CEO Bob Chapek’s flip flop over getting in involved in the opposition to the bill....



