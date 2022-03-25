Could AOC be the 2024 nominee? Karl Rove discusses 'way too wild' possibility

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove about the possibility that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., could make a run for the presidency in 2024. On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Watters noted that Ocasio-Cortez portrays herself as a paragon of knowledge, most recently pertaining to the public's understanding of capitalism and socialism. He asked Rove his thoughts on whether the left-wing "Squad" member has a chance. "This is way too wild … Wouldn't it be great if you were right? Because it would be such a fun campaign, and the Republicans would win overwhelmingly —...



Read More...