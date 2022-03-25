Exclusive – Challenger Joe Kent: GOP Incumbent Is ‘Totally Chamber of Commerce’

Republican Joe Kent is running on a populist platform for a seat in Congress, but first he must win his Washington state GOP primary against incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and her corporate donors. “She’s getting money from Google, she’s getting money from Amazon, she’s voting for amnesty … she’s supporting H-1B visas,” Kent told Breitbart News. *** “It is something, I think, that we haven’t done a good job of on the right is talking about the moral obligation that we have to our own people,” he said. “Hey, what is the purpose of having a country? Are we...



