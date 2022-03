Former Gov. Eric Greitens: 'Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell. Hear me now. You are disgusting cowards. And we are coming for you'

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@EricGreitens I want to tell you directly, Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell. Hear me now. You are disgusting cowards. And we are coming for you. I will no longer allow you to attack me and attack my kids and to destroy this country. Video...



