GOP Has Unprecedented Number Of Minorities And Women Running For Congress In 2022, Liberal Narrative Debunked

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Washington Times reported on Monday that a “record number of Black Republicans are running for Congress this year,” a trend that accelerated when the alleged racist-in-chief, Donald Trump, expanded the GOP’s conservative base in 2016. According to the National Republican Congressional Committee, 81 black Americans are running as Republicans in 72 congressional districts this year. That’s triple from just two years ago. Committee spokesman Mike McAdams told the Times the number is “a record in the modern era” of the GOP. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, one of three black Republicans now in Congress, offered a simple explanation. More black...



Read More...