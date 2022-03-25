Growing calls for Finland to withdraw from Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty {in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine}

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The war in Ukraine is making politicians and citizens think again about Finland’s signing of the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty of 1997 to eliminate anti-personnel landmines by November 2011. The treaty aims to eliminate the production, stockpiling, storage and use of land mines worldwide. The decision to join the Ottawa Treaty caused controversy in 2011, but it was approved by parliament with 110 in favour and 47 against. The treaty’s strongest advocates were peace organisations and the then-president Tarja Halonen (SDP), while the defence ministry at the time disagreed. The land border between Finland and Russia is 1,300 kilometres long,...



