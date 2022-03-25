Hatred 'Is an Understatement' for Families of Old Town Clovis Murder Victims

The man who helped his roommate skip town after killing two people at a Clovis bar is now officially serving a jail sentence. The victims' families talked about that pain in court Thursday, and also about the hatred they feel towards the shooter and the man they say is just as much to blame. Savannah Gonzalez didn't pull any verbal punches when she talked about Anthony Guzman. "I can't even express the hate we feel towards you," she said. "To say we hate you is actually an understatement." Her brother-in-law was 21-year-old Merehildo Luna. Police say Eddie Cordero gunned down...



