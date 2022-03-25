“Hero of Democracy” Zelensky Negotiating to Appear at the Oscars

I understand there are many readers who view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a hero. I don’t blame you. The press has been nothing but positive for him. We all feel empathy towards the people of Ukraine who are stuck in the middle of the regional conflict with Russia. They’ve been displaced and many have been killed.

With that said, I’m not a fan of Zelensky. I believe he has made crucial mistakes both before and during the invasion that have put his people in jeopardy. His demonstrable attachments to both Klaus Schwab and George Soros are swept under the rug by most media, even many conservative outlets. And nobody has discussed his political stances; despite running as someone who would end corruption, his regime has been as corrupt as his predecessors.

Now, he’s negotiating to appear at the Academy Awards on Sunday. According to the NY Post:

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make a video appearance during Sunday’s broadcast of the Academy Awards, The Post has learned. Academy officials still are debating on whether Zelensky will indeed appear briefly on the show, sources said. It’s also not clear if he would appear live or in a taped message. Sources said the debate centers on whether the Oscars should remain apolitical as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on. The Academy declined to comment to The Post. ABC, which is broadcasting the show, is said to be in favor of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement. ABC did not return requests for comment.

The legend of Volodymyr Zelensky is greater than the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky. On Sunday, we may see his legend grow for an American audience that wants to love him. For me, it’s just another reason to not watch.

