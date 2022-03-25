“I Was Stunned And Disgusted” – Kansas Applebee’s Forced To Close As Workers Revolt Over Wage-Cut Plans

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As American workers and businesses struggle with the fallout from the most vicious bout of inflation in 40 years, workers across the US are struggling as wage growth lags behind inflation. For example, federal jobs data released last month showed that wage growth was disappointingly slow, as the YoY growth rate actually declined from January, coming in at just 5.1% (and missing the Wall Street consensus forecast of 5.8%). Since the start of the pandemic, most economists expected near-record numbers of open jobs would force employers to hike wages significantly. And while wages did indeed climb for public-facing workers during...



Read More...