More than 400,000 Ukrainians including 84,000 children have been abducted and taken to Russian cities and may be used as 'hostages' to force a surrender, Kyiv warns

Russia has abducted hundreds of thousands of civilians into its territory and could seek to use them as leverage in peace talks, Kyiv has claimed. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsman, said 402,000 civilians - of which 84,000 are children - have been taken 'hostage' by Vladimir Putin's army.Russia gives almost the exact same figure, but says the civilians have been 'relocated' to its territory after volunteering to go there. Ukraine also says those sent to Russian travel via 'filtration camps' designed to wheedle out those with links to the armed forces or emergency services.



