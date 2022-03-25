Nigel Farage slams P&O Ferries: 'People who voted Brexit voted for better than this'
The ferry operator sacked 800 of its staff by video call today, replacing them with cheap agency workers Nigel Farage has slammed P&O Ferries for making hundreds of staff redundant with immediate effect. Speaking on GB News, Nigel Farage said: "How are we going to protect British workers? Is this just the modern, globalised world that we live in? "This is one of the most cynical sackings I have ever seen in my life. "People who voted Brexit voted for better than this. The government had better have a very very rapid think about how it responds. "It's a disgrace....
