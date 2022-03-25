The FBI’s ‘FAFO’ Kidnapping Plot Unravels
Americans still want to believe that the country’s most powerful law enforcement agency handles its authority with care rather than recklessly ruining lives to advance a political agenda. It doesn’t. ============================================================================ In the spring of 2020, or so the government’s story goes, an Iraq War veteran named Dan Chappel was scouring social media to find like-minded libertarians devoted to the Second Amendment when algorithms prompted him to a Facebook group called the Wolverine Watchmen, an online “militia group” formed just a few months earlier. Chappel reportedly became alarmed at violent “anti-law enforcement” rhetoric posted by some members of the Watchmen,...
