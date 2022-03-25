Top US admiral in Indo-Pacific says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a warning to the world that a Chinese attack on Taiwan 'could really happen'

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine should serve as a warning to the world that China could launch an assault on the autonomous island of Taiwan, according to the top U.S. military commander in the region. Admiral John Aquilino, head of Indo-Pacific Command, said China had displayed a 'boldness' during the past year - from its increasingly assertive stance toward Taiwan to its hypersonic weapon test last July. But it was Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he said, that should put the world on alert. 'I don't think anyone five months ago would have predicted an invasion of the Ukraine. So I think...



