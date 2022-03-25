Trastuzumab deruxtecan ups PFS in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (216% more people alive with no progression at 12 months over using trastuzumab emtansine)

For patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane, the risk of progression or death from any cause is lower with trastuzumab deruxtecan versus trastuzumab emtansine, according to a study published in the March 24 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Javier Cortés, M.D., Ph.D., from the International Breast Cancer Center in Barcelona, Spain, and colleagues conducted a phase 3, open-label trial to compare the efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan (a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate) with trastuzumab emtansine in 524 patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who...



