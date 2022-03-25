U.S Defense Officials are reporting that Russian Forces have begun to Lose Control of the Southern Ukrainian City of Kherson

U.S Defense Officials are reporting that Russian Forces have begun to Lose Control of the Southern Ukrainian City of Kherson after Ukrainian Offensives began yesterday, Ukrainian Para-Military and Military Forces are Claimed to be advancing on the City from Multiple Directions. Russian Forces have been seen Falling Back from the City and the areas near the City en-masse over the Last few Days as Ukrainian Force have very quickly advanced on them, Defense Officials now believe that Russian Forces are moving East to try and Take/Hold the Donetsk Region.



