Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe – DTEK top manager

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The start of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe will help support the domestic energy system, which has enough capacity and capabilities to implement it, Dmytro Sakharuk, the executive director of DTEK Energy Holding, said. "There is enough capacity in the Ukrainian system to start exporting to Europe. It will be very important to attract such necessary funds to the Ukrainian energy sector, which is now acutely lacking," he said at a briefing at the Media Center in Lviv on Thursday. The executive director of DTEK noted that during the month of the war, electricity consumption fell by 30%, and payments...



