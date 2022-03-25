Ukrainian troops take back parts of Kherson from Russian forces: US

March 25, 2022

Ukrainian forces have retaken control of parts of the strategically crucial city of Kherson, the Pentagon said Friday. Kherson — which sits at the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine and is directly north of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 — was the first and only major population center that had been taken by Russian forces since the start of the invasion last month. “Kherson is contested territory again,” a senior US defense official said, adding that Russian forces no longer control the area and Ukrainians were continuing to wage a fierce fight there.



