Where are the 51 Intel Agents Who Assured Us Hunter’s Laptop was Russian Disinformation?

March 25, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The whole world knows now that Hunter Biden’s legendary laptop is real, and as Matt Margolis noted Friday, “all that’s left is anger — anger at how the media and Big Tech deliberately suppressed this damaging story about Hunter Biden to protect Joe Biden in the waning weeks of the presidential campaign.” Foremost among those protecting Old …



Read More...