White House to announce second COVID-19 booster for older Americans: report

March 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration will be giving elderly Americans a second COVID-19 booster shot, multiple people familiar with the plan told The New York Times. Those above the age of 50 will be able to get a second booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. However, multiple issues complicate the plan as the administration has to calculate when the next COVID-19 wave could hit the U.S., sources told The Times; the administration will want to get the second booster to the elderly before another wave hits, but not too far before that protection could wane. Other complications include how to...



Read More...