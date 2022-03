“You’re A Disgrace! A Dictator!”: EU Parliament Humiliates Trudeau, Blasts Him For Gross Human Rights Violations (Video)

This week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the EU Parliament to deliver a speech on the threat to democracy the West is currently facing. The idea of such an obvious tyrant delivering a speech about democracy being under threat after ushering in one of the most insane authoritarian nightmares faced by the West in …



Read More...