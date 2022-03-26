Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson ends campaign for Alaska US Senate seat (Murkowski must not be polling well)

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson said Friday that she is ending her run for U.S. Senate in Alaska and instead will seek reelection to the state Senate. Gray-Jackson, in a statement released by her campaign, said that as first-quarter fundraising concludes “and after some deep reflection on our current system and the monumental expenses necessary to run a successful campaign, I have decided that my best efforts to change that system and to change Alaska will be done in the Senate in Juneau.” Gray-Jackson had been the only Democrat who had so far filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat,...



