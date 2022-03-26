BREAKING: Hunter Biden Laptop Contains Multiple Department Of Defense ‘Encryption Keys’ With Twenty Plus Year Expiration Dates To Allow Holder Access To DoD Databases

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CDMedia has confirmed the Hunter Biden infamous ‘laptop from Hell’ contains many U.S. Department of Defense ‘root encryption certificates’, or encryption keys to DoD databases. The keys have unusual long-term expiration dates, with many lasting twenty years or more. This information was discovered during a deep forensic investigation done over the last couple weeks, by Jack Maxey and his team in Switzerland. This situation raises multiple questions, such as… Why did Hunter Biden have a large number of Department of Defense encryption codes to allow access to national security data? Did Hunter Biden give anyone else access to this information?...



