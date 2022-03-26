British intelligence operative’s involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead
March 26, 2022 | Tags: Breaking News, false-flag, Government, LIBERTY LOFT, military, Politics, Russia
Reading Time: 8 minutes With Washington and its NATO allies forced to watch from the sidelines as Russia’s military advances across Eastern Ukraine and encircles Kiev, US and British officials have resorted to a troubling tactic that could trigger a massive escalation. Following similar claims by his Secretary of State and ambassador the United […]
Leave Your Comment