British intelligence operative’s involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead

March 26, 2022

Reading Time: 8 minutes   With Washington and its NATO allies forced to watch from the sidelines as Russia’s military advances across Eastern Ukraine and encircles Kiev, US and British officials have resorted to a troubling tactic that could trigger a massive escalation. Following similar claims by his Secretary of State and ambassador the United […]


