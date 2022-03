Brooks: GOP Acting as ‘Cable TV Hosts’ by Asking KBJ to Define ‘Woman’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by stating that there are some “Republican senators who are not really senators. They’re cable TV hosts.” And ask questions like the definition of a woman.



