Cheap Russian oil is heading to China and India amid sweeping sanctions

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer, but santions have dented demand for its products. As a result, Russian oil is trading extremely cheaply, making it more competitive as global oil prices surge. Price-sensitive buyers from China and India are buying cheap Russian oil. Sweeping sanctions against Russia have hit the country's oil exports, sending prices down so much that some buyers from China and India are enticed to snap up some cargoes. Russia is the world's third-largest producer oil producer, but the country has fallen out of favor with buyers and investors after its invasion of Ukraine. The US...



