Fertilizer Prices Break New Records– in Conjunction with Elevated Commodity Prices, Stir Food Security Concerns

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Emico Terazono reported yesterday at The Financial Times Online that, “Fertiliser prices are breaking new records as supplies from Russia, the leading exporter, has dwindled, adding further to fears over food security. In a broader look at increasing agricultural productions costs, Laura Reiley reported in today’s Washington Post that, “[Illinois farmer Richard Guebert’s] fertilizer cost was $510 a ton last year, he said. This year, it’s $1,508.”



