Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

March 26, 2022

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band writes. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever”As news of Hawkins’ death spread, numerous musicians and celebrities took to social media to honor the late drummer. “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power,” wrote Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, sharing a photo of himself and Hawkins alongside Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell. “Rest In Peace my friend.” Miley Cyrus, a noted Foo Fighters fan, shared a photograph...



