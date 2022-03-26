France Yellow Vests Week 176: Economics Drives Latest Election Polls, The Protests Continue

"There are 15 days left (in this campaign), I say to the French 'wake up'. You have everything in your hands but if you re-elect Emmanuel Macron you will suffer terribly for 5 years" Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (DLF Party-Gaullist Candidate For President Speaks To BFM-TV Saturday 3/26/2022 Two weeks from tomorrow the first round of France's presidential election and the economic issues seem to be getting more concern from voters than matters like national identity and immigration. The inflation fueled by massive governnent spending over COVID and economic sanctions against Russia translating into more support for National Rally candidate Marine Le...



