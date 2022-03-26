[From October 2021] Revealed: ‘anti-oligarch’ Ukrainian president’s offshore connections

The Pandora papers, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)...suggest Zelenskiy is rather similar to his predecessors. The files reveal Zelenskiy participated in a sprawling network of offshore companies, co-owned with his longtime friends and TV business partners. They include Serhiy Shefir, who produced Zelensky’s hit shows, and Shefir’s older brother, Borys, who wrote the scripts. Another member of the consortium is Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend. Bakanov was general director of Zelenskiy’s production studio, Kvartal 95. After winning power, Zelenskiy brought these close allies into government. Bakanov became head of Ukraine’s SBU security agency. Zelenskiy made Serhiy...



