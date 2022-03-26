Inside Dope on Nebraska’s Constitutional Carry Bill, LB773

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Due to the energetic efforts of Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer, Nebraska is getting close to passing LB 773, the Nebraska Constitutional Carry bill in 2022.LB 773 has already been pulled (forced out by a vote of the Senate) from the committee, and passed the General File cloture vote with 33 votes, and three more that switched their votes when they saw it was going to pass.It was a very close thing. In the Nebraska unicameral legislature, each bill has to pass through three votes which may be filibustered. The three votes are in the General File (done), the Select...



