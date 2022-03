Italy: Tunisian Migrants Arrested for Livestreaming Sexual Abuse of Boy and His Mother

Two Tunisian migrants were arrested in Rome after allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy as well as his mother and livestreaming the abuse on Facebook. The alleged incident took place in Rome and saw the 17-year-old male victim robbed and repeatedly abused by a pair of Tunisian migrants, supposedly aged 16 and 17, who lived in local migrant accommodation.



