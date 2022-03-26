MacKenzie Scott Gives Record-Breaking $275M Donation to Planned Parenthood

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave a record-breaking $275 million donation to abortion provider Planned Parenthood. Scott’s donation is part of her pledge to donate the majority of her wealth. She walked away with a 4 percent stock interest in Amazon after her divorce. Scott’s donation is the largest in Planned Parenthood’s history. The donation comes as legal scholars anticipate Roe v. Wade may be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court this term. Planned Parenthood said 2021 “ was the worst year for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.” While conservative states...



Read More...