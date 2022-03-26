McCarthy, Gov. Noem, 100 GOP House Members Back Liz Cheney Opponent

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In a dramatic development that veteran Washington hands agree is unprecedented, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has joined 100 fellow GOP representatives and other party stalwarts to host a fundraising event for Harriet Hageman, who is among five Republican candidates challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in the state's Aug. 16 primary election. Joining the House members on the host committee for Hageman are such high-profile Republicans as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and former Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. Newsmax obtained a copy of...



Read More...