RED NIGHTMARE (1962 movie)

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Red Nightmare is the best known title of Armed Forces Information Film (AFIF) 120, Freedom and You.[1] It was meant to educate the U.S. armed forces about the nature of Communism. The film was later released to American television and as an educational film to American schools under the Red Nightmare title. The film is a Cold War-era drama short subject starring Jack Kelly and Jeanne Cooper. Red Nightmare was directed by George Waggner (The Wolf Man) and narrated by Jack Webb. Though made for the Department of Defense, it was shown on American television on Jack Webb's GE True...



Read More...