Russia Has End Date In Mind For War In Ukraine

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has an end date in mind for his war in Ukraine and it is quickly approaching. The Armed Forces of Ukraine general staff said that Russian propaganda “imposes the idea that the war must be completed before the 9th of May 2022.” “Despite the significant losses and demoralized personal composition of the Russian Federation military-political leadership does not refuse to continue the war against Ukraine. The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, rudely violating the rules of war and ignoring the requirements of International Humanitarian Law,” it said on...



Read More...