Russian general Yakov Rezantsev killed in Ukraine

March 26, 2022

Ukraine's defence ministry says another Russian general, Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev, was killed in a strike near the southern city of Kherson. Rezantsev was the commander of Russia's 49th combined army. A western official said he was the seventh general to die in Ukraine, and the second lieutenant general - the highest rank officer reportedly killed. It is thought that low morale among Russian troops has forced senior officers closer to the front line. In a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian military, a Russian soldier complained that Rezantsev had claimed the war would be over within hours, just four days...



