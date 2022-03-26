Why the “American Enlightenment” Succeeded, and How it Might Fail

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We are equipped with common sense and moral sense just as we are equipped with the senses of taste, smell, sight, hearing, and touch. We are simply made that way. Who hasn’t noticed that current trends have been leading us away from human happiness? We will be better prepared to make the desperately needed corrections if we recapture the forgotten power of the American idea offered in Robert Curry’s Common Sense Nation. Curry introduces us to the English, French, Scottish, and American Enlightenment. That will equip us to distinguish between the path that leads to ordered liberty and the other...



Read More...