You’d Forgotten All About Paul LePage. Don't. He Could Be Maine Governor Again

March 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has called people of color and “people of Hispanic origin” the “enemy right now” in his war on crime. He’s said drug dealers come from states like New York and Connecticut, sell heroin, and “impregnate a young, white girl before they leave.” He’s threatened a state Democratic lawmaker for whom he left a voicemail calling him a “socialist c*cksucker.” One of his first policy moves as governor was to dramatically weaken the state’s environmental laws. After leaving office, he opted to move to Florida. And it’s entirely possible that LePage could become governor again in...



