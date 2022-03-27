Carl Icahn warns US economy could tip into ‘recession or worse’

March 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and corporate raider, said that the American economy could be in for a “recession or even worse” as policymakers struggle to bring rapid inflation under control. “I have kept everything hedged for the last few years,” the founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises told CNBC. “We have a strong hedge on against the long positions and we try to be activist to get that edge … I am negative, as you can hear. Short-term I don’t even predict.” Icahn sounded a pessimistic note as to whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s plan for further rate hikes...



Read More...